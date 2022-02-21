“We just haven’t seen much of Maxi so whenever we do it’s a bonus”: Glenn Maxwell to play for Victoria after 853 days in the Marsh One Day Cup

Glenn Maxwell has been included in Victoria’s Marsh One Day Cup squad for the game against Queensland after a span of 853 days.

Cricket Victoria will welcome all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after a span of 853 days. The Aussie all-rounder has been named in Victoria’s squad for the Marsh One Day Cup game against Queensland.

Glen Maxwell won the Man of the Series award in the recent Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I series. He scored 138 runs in the series, whereas he also bowled some handy overs. Maxwell played a huge role in Australia’s 4-1 win in the series. Maxwell last played for the Vics on October 23, 2019, when he scored two and took 1-28 against Western Australia at the WACA.

Chris Rogers welcomes Glenn Maxwell for Marsh One Day Cup

Victorian coach Chris Rogers has said that they are “very fortunate” to have Maxwell back in the Victorian team.

“The form he’s in, and we’re pushing for the (final) in the one-day competition, so it’s a huge bonus for us,” Rogers said.

“It’ll actually be the first game I’ve coached for Victoria where he’s been playing, we just haven’t seen much of him so whenever we do it’s a bonus.”

“Someone like a Jake Fraser-McGurk or Mackenzie Harvey, who even in the field are exceptional fielders, getting to compete with Maxi that’s going to be exciting and a great learning experience for them.”

“We’re blessed with some of the senior players we have for Victoria and Maxi is one of those as well.”

Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage. He can play a number of Marsh One Day Cup games in the next fortnight. However, Maxwell will not play any part in the Sheffield Shield games. Maxwell was brilliant in the BBL 11 as well for the Melbourne Stars. He scored 468 runs at 42.55, which included a couple of centuries.

After the Marsh One Day Cup games, Glenn Maxwell will be next seen playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.