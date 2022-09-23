“Masterclass in T20 batting”: James Taylor expresses awe of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett as they smash maiden T20I half-centuries vs Pakistan in Karachi

James Taylor expresses awe of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett as they hand Pakistan a much steeper target than the second T20I in Karachi.

During the third T20I of the ongoing England’s tour of Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, a couple of innings of the highest order from Harry Brook (81* off 35) and Southpaw Ben Duckett (70* off 42), powered England towards a towering total of 221/3 in their 20 Overs.

Making a mockery of the Pakistani bowling attack for the second consecutive occasion, the duo stitched together an unbeaten 139-run stand off mere 69 deliveries for the fourth wicket, to puncture the spirits of the Karachi crowd, who will yet again stare at their opening batting pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to repeat a miracle of sorts akin the previous night.

Opting to field first post winning the Toss, and going in with an unchanged squad, Pakistan bowlers had to yet again face the aggressive side of the England batters, with debutant Will Jacks (40 off 22) getting them off to a flier.

However, having removed their top-3 batters within nine Overs, the local fans might have sensed a mini comeback of sorts, until Duckett and Brook decided to beat the five Pakistani bowlers black and blue.



While Brook reached his maiden T20I fifty off 24 balls, Duckett too reached his landmark moment for the first time in the format off mere 31 deliveries.

Brook, in particular, was at his absolute best as he tonked five Sixes and eight Fours, and returning back unbeaten with a strike rate of 231.43.

Former England batter and team selector James Taylor, took to his social media handle, to praise the duo for their exceptional knocks. Taylor further added that the two have been rewarded for their domestic performances, and are now showcasing their immense talent at the international stage as well.

Now this is a masterclass in T20 batting!! So pleased for Brook and Duckett! They’ve done it in domestic cricket for a while and now showing us how it’s done on the international stage!! There’s so much talent in England in white ball cricket!!!🔥🔥#PAKvENG — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 23, 2022

