“Match jeeta diya toh chocolate brownie aur ice cream”: Suryakumar Yadav reveals hilarious conversation with ‘best friend’ Ishan Kishan while batting for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav shared his bond with his fellow Mumbai Indians’ teammate Ishan Kishan in the show “Breakfast with Champions”.

The rise of Suryakumar Yadav has been immense in the last few years, and he finally got his India cap in 2021. After his debut, Surya has been one of India’s most consistent batters. He recently appeared in “Breakfast with Champions”, where he talked about how he met his wife, the story behind the ‘SKY’ nickname, and much more.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are strong pillars of Mumbai Indians, and they share an incredible bond as well. Suryakymar Yadav had a lot of praise for Ishan Kishan in the show.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals hilarious conversation with Ishan Kishan

On the show “Breakfast with Champions”, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Ishan Kishan is his best friend in the Mumbai Indians setup. He praised Ishan Kishan a lot and said that Ishan has some brilliant vibes and that he should be around in every condition. Suryakumar Yadav said that Ishan Kishan can turn any conversation around.

“You have to have him (Ishan) around. Doesn’t matter if you’ve won or lost'” Surya said.

“If you’ve lost then you need to have him around, his vibe is just different.”

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he wants Ishan Kishan to be around him everywhere, whether it’s a fitness session or any sponsor commitments. He said that whenever he and Ishan bat together, they don’t even look at the scoreboard and just enjoy playing. Surya revealed that Ishan preplans what he wants to eat if they win the game.

“If we win the game, then chocolate brownies and ice cream are a must,” Surya Yadav said about Ishan Kishan.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan joined Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 auction and have been an essential part of the franchise. In the opening game of IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis early, but both Ishan and Suryakumar added 78 runs for the second wicket.

Mumbai Indians retained Surya ahead of the auction, whereas Ishan Kishan was bought at a price of whopping INR 15.25 crores in the auction.