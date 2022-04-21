Cricket

“Match jeeta diya toh chocolate brownie aur ice cream”: Suryakumar Yadav reveals hilarious conversation with ‘best friend’ Ishan Kishan while batting for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav shared his bond with his fellow Mumbai Indians' teammate Ishan Kishan in the show "Breakfast with Champions".
Rishikesh Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav recently appeared on the show "Breakfast with Champions" and shared an interesting story with Rishabh Pant.
