Suryakumar Yadav wife: Who is Devisha Shetty? Suryakumar Yadav love story

Mumbai Indians have been performing poorly in the Indian Premier League, but Suryakumar Yadav has been ever consistent for them. Suryakumar Yadav recently appeared on the show “Breakfast with Champions”, where he talked about various topics of his cricketing journey. He also laid down the importance of his wife in shaping his career.

Suryakumar Yadav has said that his wife Devisha Shetty has played a huge part in shaping his career. In a recent episode of “Breakfast with Champions”, Suryakumar revealed the love story with his wife Devisha Shetty. Surya revealed that he met his wife during his college days in 2010.

Surya revealed that he asked his friend to introduce him to Devisha, and both of them started taking via BBM. He also said that both of them used to fight, but everything went right all along. Suryakumar Yadav used to do well for Mumbai Indians, but he was not cracking in the Indian national team.

Both Suryakumar and Divisha got married in 2016, and Surya said that she made him realize what he has done in the last few years. Devisha asked Suryakumar to focus on his cricket and leave all the distractions. Surya told that he played alongside KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, who all had represented India till then.

Wishing this #OneFamily all the 💙 on five years of togetherness 👩‍❤️‍👨 Happy Anniversary, Surya and Devisha 🤩👌🏻#MumbaiIndians @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/kYh2MaSjjg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 7, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League and other domestic tournaments, but he was not getting his place in the national side. He finally got the chance to make his India debut in 2021 against England in the T20Is. He revealed that his wife gave him an important lesson after the game.

“It was 4 am in the morning and she said ‘your journey actually starts now'”, Suryakumar Yadav said.

“Your real cricket journey that you worked hard for 10 years…starts now. This is not the endpoint, you can enjoy it tonight,” Surya added on his wife’s advice.