“Gauti bhai ne 2-3 baar aawaaz di SKY SKY”: Suryakumar Yadav shares how Gautam Gambhir nicknamed him SKY

Suryakumar Yadav has shared the story behind getting his nickname “SKY” by Gautam Gambhir during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the recent past. He recently appeared on the show “Breakfast with Champions”, where he talked about a lot of topics, such as how he met his wife and more. On the show, Suryakumar Yadav also revealed how he got his nickname “SKY”.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he got his nickname “SKY”

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2012, but the actual turnaround of his career started in 2014. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Surya in 2014, and he was given regular chances in the side. In the first season, he impressed everyone by scoring 160 runs at a strike-rate of 140.17.

Kolkata Knight Riders used him as a lower-order batter, which reaped them great rewards. Suryakumar revealed that he got his nickname “SKY” from Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2014. On the show “Breakfast with Champions”, Surya revealed the story.

“In 2014, when I was with KKR, Gauti (Gambhir) Bhai began calling me SKY”, Suryakumar revealed.

“When I didn’t respond, he came and said ‘Bro, I’m calling you only, look at your initials.'”

“And then I realised it’s SKY.”

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Gautam Gambhir was the first one who believed in his ability. Gautam used to scold him as well whenever he used to do something wrong, and Surya agreed that Gautam played an important part in his career. Surya stayed in Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017.

In 2018, Mumbai Indians bought Suryakumar Yadav, and this took Surya’s career to a whole new level. He scored 512 runs in his very first season with the Mumbai Indians, and he is still an important part of the Mumbai Indians’ core group. Mumbai Indians retained Surya alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

In IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2541 runs at an average of 30.61, courtesy of 15 half-centuries. He has won three IPL titles in his career.