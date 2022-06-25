“Match khelne aaya hai ya photo khichwane”: Virat Kohli scolds fan for disturbing K Nagarkoti in India practice match

Virat Kohli scolds fan: The former Indian captain rebuked a fan from the balcony at the Uptonsteel Ground today.

During the third day of a one-off practice match between Leicestershire and India in Leicester, former India captain Virat Kohli came to the rescue of fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti after a fan continually asked him to get photographs clicked with him.

Readers must note that the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Nagarkoti and R Sai Kishore are playing for Leicestershire in this match to provide optimum practice for all the players. Saini, Nagarkoti and Sai Kishore, in particular, didn’t take part in the first innings but got to bowl in the second.

So, when Nagarkoti was fielding near the boundary, a fan is said to have continuously disturbed him. The chirping had increased to such an extent that Kohli has to intervene from the dressing room. With the dressing room right above the stand, Kohli came up to the balcony to scold the fan.

“Kab se bula rha hoon, photo he nahi khicha raha. Mai meri job choddh ke yaha aaya hoon. Kam se kam photo to khichwana chahiye. Nagarkoti ko bula raha hoon [I’ve been calling him for so long but he isn’t getting a photograph clicked with me. I have skipped my job to reach here. He should at least get a photo clicked. I am calling Nagarkoti],” the fan is heard in a video doing the rounds on social media.

“Match khelne aaya hai ya photo khichwane aaya hai [Has he come to play or get photographs clicked?],” Kohli asks the fan.

Virat teaching lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who standing near Boundary line while fielding in practise game. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1DlYhUfy8n — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 25, 2022

Not part of India’s original Test squad, Saini, Nagarkoti and Sai Kishore have traveled to England as net bowlers. Apart from this duo, Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh is also in England as a net bowler.