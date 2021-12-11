“Mate are you ok?”: Virat Kohli trolls David Warner after he swaps faces with Allu Arjun from Telugu movie Pushpa

Virat Kohli trolls David Warner after took to social media to recreate an Allu Arjun starrer song from his new Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’.

Australia handed England a heavy drubbing by 9 wickets to prevail in the first Ashes Test 2021-22 at The Gabba, Brisbane.

The match got over pretty soon on Day 4 as England, after finishing day 3 in a position of strength, lost the plot in haste managing to add mere 77 runs at the cost of 8 wickets to hand the Aussies a target of mere 20 runs to maintain their unbeaten streak against England at The Gabba in the Ashes history.

Adding further woes to their poor day on the field on Saturday, England were docked as many as 5 World Test Championship points as well.

However, post their victory, David Warner, who continued with his purple patch off late with a handy knock of 94 in the first innings, took to his social media to recreate a Telugu song from the much anticipated movie ‘Pushpa’ thereby garnering the attention of plenty eyeballs, including Virat Kohli’s, who was amused after watching his video.

Virat Kohli trolls David Warner for swapping faces with Allu Arjun

One of the most popular Cricketers on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Warner yet again impressed one and all by posting a hilarious morphed video of Indian actor Allu Arjun.

In the video, from upcoming movie Pushpa‘s newly-released music video Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, the Southpaw swapped Telugu cine star Allu Arjun’s face with his own, and posted an eleven seconds clip from song with him taking the centre stage.

While his followers on the platform went gaga with the posted video, it also managed to catch hold of India’s Test skipper Virat Kolhi’s attention, who seemed to be pretty amused by yet another piece of entertainment off-the-field by the Aussie opener.

“Mate are you ok?” Kohli commented, while accompanying it with a laughter emoji.

Warner took Kohli’s comment in a light-hearted manner and replied, “Mate a little sore but I know you mean in my head; Never alright”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner had suffered severe bruising on his ribs after being struck two nasty blows while batting on day 2 off Ben Stokes and later Mark Wood at the same spot.

He did not take to the field on Day 3 and did not come out to open the second innings as well post the injury.