“Mate, you can’t put that in there!”: Justin Langer reminisces bin kicking incident from Ashes 2019 Headingley Test

Australia head coach Justin Langer explains his bin kicking incident from the dressing room during Ashes 2019 Test match at Headingley

Who doesn’t remember the 2019 Ashes Test series? If not the entire series, a fan of this sport can definitely not forget the famous Headingley Test which is still counted arguably as one of the best Test matches the Cricketing fraternity has been witness to. The series also marked the return of Steve Smith and David Warner back to Test Cricket after a one year ban following their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal with Justin Langer taking charge as coach during the darkest phase in Australian Cricket.

The entire Ashes 2019 series is well documented by the OTT platform Amazon Prime, under the title- ‘The Test’ which covers the Australian men’s Cricket team’s journey post the aforementioned scandal. Such was the intensity of the high-octane drama which unfolded during the climax of the 3rd Test match in Leeds, that Justin Langer did something which is still quite embarrassing for him two years later as well.

Justin Langer explains his bin-kicking incident during Ashes 2019 Headingley Test

During an interaction with Fox Sports, Justin Langer reminisced his famous bin-kicking incident during the climax of the Headingley Test, which was documented in ‘The Test’ by Amazon Prime.

England were just a couple of runs away to keep the Ashes series alive with 9 wickets down. It is at this point that Nathan Lyon missed a relatively simple Run Out chance as he failed to collect the ball within his palms to run Jack Leach Out at the non-striker’s end.

A visibly frustrated Justin Langer was seen (in ‘The Test’) kicking the dustbin in immense frustration and disbelief as Lyon made mess of a match-winning opportunity. The funny part was when Langer, just a few seconds later decided to pick the litter up and put it back to the bin as he calmed down. Two years later he sees the funny side of it.

When asked to react on the aforementioned incident, Langer narrated his interaction with the producer. ” Mate! You can’t put that bit of me kicking the bin in when Lyon missed the Run Out. It was the easiest Run Out in the world that Lyon had missed”.

He further remembers telling the producer that everyone would think he’s a psycho and following the incident and more so after him putting the rubbish back into the bin. Langer exclaimed that everyone would later ask him the same question- “You kicked the bin, and then you picked up all the rubbish!”.

Watch Justin Langer finding the funny side of the bin- kicking incident from Ashes 2019 Test at Headingley

For more Cricket related news, click here