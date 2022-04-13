New Australian Cricket Coach: Australia cricket team head coach list

New Australian Cricket Coach: Cricket Australia have appointed Andrew McDonald as their new head coach for the next four years.

Justin Langer surprised everyone by resigning as the coach of the Australian team after winning the Ashes. The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. However, he had some issues with Cricket Australia regarding his contract and he resigned after the same.

Andrew McDonald travelled to Pakistan as the interim coach of the side, where Australia registered a historic win in the test series. Many of the team players backed Andrew McDonald to be the new head coach of the side and Cricket Australia have finally announced the new head coach.

Cricket Australia have appointed Andrew McDonald as the new head coach of the side. Andrew McDonald has been given a four years contract. McDonald was serving as the interim coach of the side after the resignation of Justin Langer.

Andrew McDonald is a vastly experienced coach, and he has worked with teams all across the World. He has worked with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, whereas he also has experience of working with Melbourne Renegades and Leicestershire.

Australia will tour Sri Lanka before preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, whereas an away tour to India, away Ashes and 2023 Cricket World Cup is also in sight for Andrew McDonald. McDonald has said that managing the workload will be necessary for the next four years.

Four years for Andrew McDonald as coach of Australia’s senior men’s team in all forms. Right man, right time. Starts his term with team in prime years capable of being No.1 in all formats but will need a renovation along the way. — Andrew Wu (@wutube) April 13, 2022

“The great challenge for coaches and players is to manage your workload across the four years,” McDonald said.

“I’d like to think I have the coaching staff to step-up, and we can elevate certain coaches at different times to take on different tours and different challenges.”

Andrew McDonald joined the Australian team as Justin Langer’s senior assistant in 2019 after his success in the domestic tournaments as coach.

