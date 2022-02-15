Cricket

“It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out”: Michael Vaughan reveals shocking story of Australian players discussing sacking of Justin Langer during the Ashes

"It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out": Michael Vaughan reveals shocking story of Australian players discussing sacking of Justin Langer during the Ashes
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"The real AD in LA is Aaron Donald": Skip Bayless takes shot at Lakers star as Rams' defensive lineman leads the LA team to Super Bowl victory
Next Article
"Frank Vogel makes everyone on the Lakers roster compulsorily shoot 25 free throws post-LeBron James missing a clutch FT in the loss against the Warriors": The Lakers head coach takes a tough stand
Cricket Latest News
"It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out": Michael Vaughan reveals shocking story of Australian players discussing sacking of Justin Langer during the Ashes
“It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out”: Michael Vaughan reveals shocking story of Australian players discussing sacking of Justin Langer during the Ashes

Michael Vaughan has revealed that the Aussie players discussed the sacking of Justin Langer in…