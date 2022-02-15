“It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out”: Michael Vaughan reveals shocking story of Australian players discussing sacking of Justin Langer during the Ashes

Michael Vaughan has revealed that the Aussie players discussed the sacking of Justin Langer in between the Ashes.

Justin Langer surprised everyone by resigning as the Australian coach. The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. There were reports of a heated argument between CA and Justin Langer. CA offered Langer a short-term contract, but Langer decided to reject it. Cricket Australia rejected the rumours, but the resignation of Langer came just after it.

After Langer’s departure, Pat Cummins also gave a public statement regarding the same. Some former greats called it a masterclass, whereas some of them criticized it. Michael Vaughan has revealed that the Aussie players decided to remove Justin Langer ahead of the last Ashes Test.

Michael Vaughan reveals a shocking story about Justin Langer

Vaughan has revealed that two English journalists were sitting in the pub, and they heard the conversation. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Andrew McDonald were caught having the conversation.

“The one piece of advice I’d give him is that when you’re an Australian cricket captain, you’re always under watch,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast.

“I know from close contacts in the England journalistic world that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Andrew McDonald were caught having conversations in a pub in Hobart. That conversation was heard by two or three British journalists.”

“My advice to Pat Cummins would be, if you’re going to have strong conversations about the potential removal of your Australian cricket coach, who was in position at the time, don’t do it at a pub. Do not do it in a public domain where you may get heard.”

According to reports in the @guardian_sport, Justin Langer is in the frame for the England job 😲 pic.twitter.com/ybUPpgYcQM — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 7, 2022

Michael Vaughan has said that the players can deny as much as they want, but they were all caught. The names of Trevor Bayliss, Michael Di Venuto, and Andrew McDonald were also discussed.

“That’s how all these stories started. It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out, and evident they were talking about the likes of Trevor Bayliss, Michael Di Venuto and Andrew McDonald, who was in that conversation as well,” Vaughan added.

“They can deny it as much as they want, but the two or three journalists that I know of who were there were in the pub listening. When you’re an international captain, just be careful where you have that conversation.”