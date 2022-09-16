“Matter of time before this becomes normalcy”: Abhinav Mukund predicts more players to pick T20 leagues over country after T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian batter Abhinav Mukund believes that more players will prefer the T20 Leagues over International cricket.

The market of the T20 Leagues is certainly expanding, and the money involved in them is certainly pulling the interest of a lot of players. With the arrival of two new leagues in UAE and South Africa, more and more players are getting their chances, and there is a lot of money involved.

The IPL owners have bought all six teams of the South Africa T20 League, whereas three of the six teams of the ILT20 League are also bought by the IPL owners. In ILT20 League, a total of 9 overseas players will be allowed in the playing 11, which proves that a lot of players will be playing in the tournament despite the international schedule.

Trent Boult surprised everyone when he declined the central contract of New Zealand to play in the T20 Leagues around the world. Boult said that a cricketer’s tenure is for a limited period, and he wants to think about the next phase of his life as well with his family.

Abhinav Mukund predicts players to pick T20 leagues over International cricket

Former Indian batter Abhinav Mukund believes that more players will prefer to play in the T20 Leagues over international cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Mukund cited the examples of Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, who denied the central contract of New Zealand to prefer the T20 Leagues around the world.

“Boult already declined, Neesham now. It’s a matter of time before this becomes normalcy, if it isn’t already. Players prioritising club over country. If anything we are going to see a lot more of it post this year’s t20 WC,” Abhinav Mukund tweeted.

Boult already declined, Neesham now. It’s a matter of time before this becomes normalcy, if it isn’t already. Players prioritising club over country. If anything we are going to see a lot more of it post this year’s t20 wc. https://t.co/LCdSm1oLeh — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 16, 2022

Jimmy Neesham is the latest cricketer to deny the central contract of Blackcaps. The all-rounder said that he was ready to sign the contract in July, but he was left out of the list and that’s why he committed to the T20 teams around the globe. Neesham decided to fulfill his commitments.