Having Denied $318,000 Worth Central Contract By NZC, Trent Boult Earned Around $2,000,000 By Playing T20 Leagues

Pacer Trent Boult surprised one and all by opting out of New Zealand Cricket’s central contract last year. He decided to give his time to the T20 leagues around the globe and got handsomely rewarded for it. Boult is arguably the biggest high-profile all-format cricketer to become a T20 freelancer.

In addition to Boult, his fellow New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has also walked down this path. England batter Jason Roy recently terminated an incremental ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) contract to represent Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket 2023. Considering the amount of money splurged on players in these leagues, many experts are already worried about the future of international cricket.

In the recent past, speculations have been rife that IPL franchises are ready to offer multi-million contracts to six English cricketers in return for them representing their franchises across various T20 competitions and playing international cricket as per their approval. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Having Denied $318,000 Worth Central Contract By NZC, Trent Boult Earned Around $200,000 By Playing T20 Leagues

In August 2022, Boult had announced that he wouldn’t be accepting NZC central contract. Boult, who wanted to spend more time with his young family, talked about how the span of a fast bowler is not long enough.

“Ultimately, this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” Boult had said.

Since then, Boult has participated in four different T20 leagues. The left-arm bowler plied his trade for Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League, MI Emirates in ILT20 League, Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League and MI New York in MLC. The sum of all these four salaries ($350,000 in BBL, $450,000 in ILT20, $960,000 in IPL and an undisclosed MLC fee) rounds off to around $2 million.

Apart from earning more money than what he would’ve earned from the central contract, Boult also benefited by getting to spend more time with his family. Playing in these leagues reduced his travel to a large extent as he stayed at the same place for a longer period of time along with his wife and sons.

9 Months After Last Playing An International Match, Trent Boult Returns To ODI Squad For England Tour

Boult, 34, has been recalled to New Zealand’s ODI squad for the forthcoming tour of England. This selection has all but confirmed that he will definitely take part in ICC Cricket World Cup slated to be played in India later this year.

Having said that, social media experts continue to be divided over the matter. While some fans are happy that Boult has returned, a few have criticized NZC for moving back towards Boult. Head coach Gary Stead, meanwhile, welcomed Boult in the squad revealing how this comeback was always a part of their plan. Stead further confirmed that they haven’t closed the door for any player yet.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent [Boult] back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India. It’s always been our plan in talking with Trent,” Stead told the reporters.

In spite of what he offers as one of the leading new-ball pacers, readers must note that Boult’s ODI record in India is mediocre for his potential. In seven ODIs thus far, he has scalped 10 wickets at an average and strike rate of 36.80 and 41.80 respectively.