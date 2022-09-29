Matthew Hayden, who was bought by CSK for $375,000 in IPL 2008, predicts Cameron Green to earn huge sum in IPL auction 2023 for being a bowling all-rounder

Matthew Hayden has backed Cameron Green to earn some big bucks in the upcoming IPL auction as he is a bowling all-rounder.

IPL 2023 auction is coming up, and it has always been seen that the pace all-rounders always stay in demand, and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is tipped to be the next big thing for the auction.

Green, who emerged on the scene as a test match specialist has done wonders in white-ball cricket as well in recent times. He got his opportunities in the ODI series against New Zealand, whereas he opened for Australia in the recent T20Is against India as well.

Green is not a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, but there are a lot of calls for him to replace Aaron Finch in the side. Recently, Andrew McDonald said that Green will definitely be the first pick for the T20 World Cup if they will need any kind of replacement.

Matthew Hayden predicts Cameron Green to earn huge sum in IPL auction

Matthew Hayden has predicted Cameron Green to earn some big bucks in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. Hayden has said that bowling all-rounders like Green are Gold dust, and he will be in demand for the upcoming IPL auctions. Earlier, R Ashwin also predicted the same for Green.

“He hasn’t been picked up in the IPL but I’ll tell you what, bowling all-rounders, they are gold dust. Gold dust,” Hayden said on Star Sports network.

“Especially if you can play like this, bang straight out of the middle.”

Hayden also replied to the rumours of Cricket Australia declining permission for Cameron Green to play in the IPL. He said that it will be nonsense if they block Green’s move as he should be exposed to different conditions in order to do well in the circuit.

“Well it’s nonsense if that’s the case because you’ve got to learn how to play the game,” Matthew Hayden said.

“And you got to be playing it.”

“You can’t play it in the nets, you play out in the middle underground situation like this. Expose yourself to as many opportunities.”

Matthew Hayden was himself a decorated name in the IPL, where he represented Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008, 2009 and 2010. He scored 1107 IPL runs at 36.90, courtesy of 8 half-centuries. Hayden also won the IPL 2010 title with Chennai Super Kings.