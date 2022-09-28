“I think it’s obvious”: Andrew McDonald confirms Cameron Green will be preferred in Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad as a replacement

Cameron Green impressed in the Indian T20I series and Andrew McDonald has confirmed that Green will be preferred for the World Cup.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, Australia will play a couple of T20Is against West Indies at the Gold Coast. Cricket Australia have named a 16-man squad for the same, where David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh have made their comeback to the squad.

Cameron Green, who is not a part of the T20 World Cup squad, is also included in the squad. Green impressed a lot at the top-order in the Indian T20 series, but his chances can be limited with the arrival of Warner. However, there are a lot of questions regarding Green’s absence in the Australian World Cup squad.

Andrew McDonald confirms Cameron Green will be preferred for T20 World Cup

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has appreciated the efforts of Cameron Green in the last T20I series against Australia. He said that they could not have asked for anything better than him. He said that they asked Green to show intent at the top order, and he did exactly the same in the absence of David Warner.

“I think he’s certainly embracing the challenge of opening. We asked him to show intent at the top of the order and everything we have seen suggests he’s doing that,” Andrew McDonald said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“It’s fortuitous (with Warner absent) but he’s taken that opportunity and that’s all you can do. He’s taken on some of the best bowlers in world cricket. To do it two out of three times is very impressive, and bodes well.”

Considering the form of Aaron Finch at the top, there are a lot of questions regarding Green’s absence from the Australian T20 World Cup squad. McDonald has said that if they will need any kind of replacement in the team, Green will be at the top of the list.

“If anything were to happen with someone in the (World Cup squad) 15, I think it’s obvious that we‘ve got some good depth there,” McDonald added.