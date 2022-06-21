“Maxi you ripper”: Glenn Maxwell grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in Colombo ODI

Glenn Maxwell grabs outstanding catch: The Australian all-rounder grabbed an acrobatic catch to break an important partnership today.

During the fourth ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made his presence felt on the field as his vital contribution put a halt in front of what was shaping up to be a potentially dangerous partnership.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 27th over when Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva pulled Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh without a lot of timing on the ball. Having hit the ball with the lower part of his bat, de Silva was far away from timing the ball ideally.

In what was going to be a difficult catching opportunity, Maxwell jumped to put on display a one-handed stunner with his right hand at short mid-wicket.

Maxwell, who opened the bowling with pacer Josh Hazlewood earlier in the day, had picked a wicket in his first over itself in the form of Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella (1). With him completing an acrobatic catch on the field, the 33-year old player isn’t leaving a facet of game without his contribution in it.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the seventh over, de Silva batted brilliantly well to score his eighth ODI half-century. With almost half the innings left in front of him, de Silva would’ve ideally liked to convert his innings into something more substantial than returning to the pavilion after scoring 60 (61) with the help of seven fours.

de Silva playing at a strike rate of 98.36 played a vital role in putting together a 99-ball 101-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside batter Charith Asalanka.

Glenn Maxwell grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in Colombo ODI

Maxi you ripper! Plucked that one right out of the air 🔥 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/rCHWMOqCkJ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 21, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.