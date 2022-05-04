Maxwell run out today video: Glenn Maxwell run out cheaply by Robin Uthappa in RCB vs CSK match at MCA Stadium

Glenn Maxwell run out today: The Australian all-rounder yet again failed to make a mark in Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was dismissed cheaply in spite of receiving a promotion in the batting order.

It all happened on the last delivery of the ninth over when former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli stepped out only a nudge a Ravindra Jadeja delivery towards to cover before rushing for a single.

Maxwell, who responded positively to a risky single, paid the price of the same especially after Robin Uthappa put on display a pinpoint throw to captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Fielding at cover, a swift Uthappa not only challenged Maxwell with his brilliant throw regarding completing a single but also found him way short of his crease. A seasoned campaigner behind the wickets in Dhoni completing the formality had left no option for Maxwell than to return to the dugout.

RCB failed to make the most of a 62-run opening partnership between Kohli (30) and captain Faf du Plessis (38) as both of them were dismissed on either side of Maxwell’s dismissal.

Maxwell, who walked out to bat ahead of Rajat Patidar at No. 3 for the first time in this season, continued his mediocre form after scoring 3 (3) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

All in all, Maxwell’s 160 IPL 2022 runs have come at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 175.82.

How Twitterati reacted:

First @imVkohli forced @Gmaxi_32 #Maxwell to run out. And then he himself got bowled after playing superb test inning of 30 runs on 32 balls. #RCB is such a strong team and suffering badly because of one bad player. #CSKvRCB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 4, 2022

Both wickets, Faf du plesis & Glenn Maxwell run out are a result of tuk tuk batting #CSKvRCB #RcB — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 4, 2022

What has Glenn Maxwell done there! But it was Virat Kohli’s call — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 4, 2022

