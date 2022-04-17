Mayank Agarwal Injury Update: What happened to Mayank Agarwal? Will Mayank Agarwal play vs Delhi Capitals?

Mayank Agarwal Injury Update: Punjab Kings’ captain Mayank Agarwal is missing the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 game.

Punjab Kings are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their last three games, and they are looking in fine form with both bat and the ball. Punjab Kings have also won three of their five games in the tournament, and they defeated Mumbai Indians in the last game. It is interesting that Kane Williamson has won all six of their games this season.

“We will bowl first. It’s something we’ve done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

Mayank Agarwal Injury Update

In a surprising sight, Shikhar Dhawan came out at the toss for Punjab Kings instead of the regular captain Mayank Agarwal. It is interesting that Shikhar Dhawan last lead an IPL game in 2014, where he was captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Punjab side.

Shikhar Dhawan confirmed that Mayank Agarwal is nursing a toe injury, and he will be fine against the next game against Delhi Capitals.

“Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there’s just one change for us – Prabhsimran is in,” Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss.

Mayank Agarwal was made the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He was not having the best of IPL with the bat, but he smashed a brilliant half-century in the last game against Mumbai Indians. Although, he was performing well as the captain of the side.

It is good news for the Punjab Kings’ fans is that Mayank Agarwal’s injury is not serious and he will be fit for the next game against Delhi Capitals.