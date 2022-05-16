Mayank Agarwal IPL 2022 runs: Mayank Agarwal worst IPL season year

Mayank Agarwal IPL 2022 runs: The Punjab Kings skipper has hit just one half-century in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

In what has been a disappointing season so far, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal, yet again failed to deliver with the bat as he got dismissed on a Duck in what is a must-win match for PBKS versus the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy ground in Mumbai.

Coming in to bat yet again at number 4 in the batting order after the fall of back-to-back wickets for PBKS, Mayank was expected to take the innings forward en route the target of 160, on what is a tad slow wicket to bat on.

However, the DC left-arm spinner Axar Patel disturbed his stumps by going right through his defence on only his second delivery, to further add to the PBKS woes, with the scorecard reading 55/4 into the 7th Over.

At the time of writing, PBKS needed another 39 runs off the last 3 Overs, with their wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma the only last recognized batter at the crease.

Mayank Agarwal IPL 2022 runs

Donning the captaincy hat this season has not helped Agarwal – the batter one bit, as he failed to give his side fiery starts at the top while opening the batting despite getting starts in quite a few matches.

Resultantly, in the best interest of the team, the 31-year-old even sacrificed his opening batting slot to make way for Jonny Bairstow, with the latter even hitting a couple of fifties since the change in order.

However, with respect to his personal performance, and with an eye to vouch for a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Mayank’s numbers in IPL 2022 don’t make for an attractive CV.

In the 11 innings he has played so far in IPL 2022, Agarwal has scored a total of 195 runs at a disappointing average of 17.72, with just one score of 50+ under his belt.

Mayank Agarwal worst IPL season year

Considering the seasons during which Mayank Agarwal has played a minimum of 10 matches, the present Punjab Kings skipper had his worst season with the bat during the 2018 edition of the IPL.

In that season, Mayank had scored mere 120 runs across 11 innings for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), at a dismal average of 12.00 without a single half century under his name.

His 30 runs off 19 deliveries was the highest score in the season, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).