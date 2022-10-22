MCG capacity: MCG seating capacity Melbourne Stadium for cricket matches

MCG capacity: The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host its first T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will commence their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign tomorrow (Sunday), when they will face each other, surprisingly for the third time this year, in the second ‘Super 12 Group 1’ match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

As has been the case during the Cricket contests between these two sides historically, the match is touted to be a match-up between India’s batting versus Pakistan’s pace bowling, only until we are having a 20-Overs a side contest tomorrow.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan T20 head to head record

As was the case ahead of the 2019 India-Pakistan World Cup match at Manchester, fans from both sides of the border have for the past one week, been worrying for the grim weather forecast, which (as per the latest forecast) predicts 70% chances of rain during the evening and night time in the city of Melbourne on match day (Sunday).

A shortened game might well bring the batters from both sides exclusively in play, with teams likely to rope in an additional batter into the line-up.

Having said that, none of the 14 matches in the World Cup so far have been washed out or have seen a reduction in the number of Overs so far. The fans can perhaps sleep better tonight taking note of this observation as a positive perhaps.

MCG capacity

The largest stadium in Australia, and the world’s largest Cricket stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), can accommodate approximately over 1,00,00 people (including the standing room).

As per verified reports, more than 90,000 tickets were sold out within a few minutes of the ticket purchase window for the Sunday clash between India and Pakistan, which might well mean that the venue might accommodate a record attendance ever in a Cricket match on Sunday.

The record Cricket attendance at this venue at this was witnessed during the 2015 ODI World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, when 93,013 spectators graced the MCG with their presence.