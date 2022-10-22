Melbourne Cricket Ground boundary dimensions and size: MCG Stadium boundary length in meters

Melbourne Cricket Ground boundary dimensions and size: The SportsRush brings you the boundary dimensions of the MCG in Melbourne.

Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the entire world. Having already hosted the 2015 World Cup and 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final in the last years, the T20 World Cup 2022 final will also be played at the same venue on 13 November, 2022.

The mega match between India and Pakistan will also be played here, and over 100,000 tickets are sold for the same. If weather permits, it can be an excellent game of cricket between two Asian giants. Pakistan have won two of the last three T20Is played between both sides which includes the last year’s T20 World Cup match as well.

The battle between Shaheen Afridi and the Indian top order will be a good one to watch out for. Indian batters find it problematic to play against the left-arm pacers, and Afridi is one of the best in the business.

Melbourne Cricket Ground boundary dimensions and size

Melbourne Cricket Ground is one such venue where the bowlers won’t mind playing. Stadiums around the world are reducing their boundary sizes in order to ensure good run-scoring, but the boundaries at the MCG in Melbourne are one of the biggest in the world.

One side of the mid-wicket boundary at the MCG is around 84 meters, so the batters will have to use brute force in order to clear that part of the ground. The straighter boundary and the other side of the mid-wicket are around 76 meters, whereas the square boundaries are also around 75 meters.

So, it is clear that the batters won’t find it easy to clear the fences at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The running between the wickets will play a vital part at the MCG as the teams will have the opportunity to even take 3 runs while running. The bigger boundaries will be handy for the spinners in the middle overs of the game.

With a drop-in pitch in Melbourne, it can be an even contest between the bat and the ball throughout the T20 World Cup.