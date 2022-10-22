India vs Pakistan T20 head to head records: PAK vs IND head to head in T20 history

India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the third time in 2022.

India vs Pakistan T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will become the second tournament this year to host an India-Pakistan T20I. Third match between these two teams in this format in 2022 will also be their fourth encounter against each other in the last one year.

Pakistan, who have won two out of their last five T20Is against India, had won the last match against them as well. An Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium had witnessed Pakistan chasing down a 182-run target on the penultimate delivery of the match.

Talking about the recent form of both the teams, India have entered this World Cup on the back of winning their last two bilateral T20I series at home. While Pakistan had lost their first-ever seven-match series to England at home, they made amends by defeating New Zealand and Bangladesh in New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series earlier this month.

India, who’ve had the upper hand over their arch-rivals in the shortest formats including T20 World Cups over the years, will be aware of this opposition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow especially in the absence of injured fast bowler and all-rounder namely Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja respectively.

India vs Pakistan T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by IND: 8

Matches won by PAK: 3

Matches played at a neutral venue: 8 (IND 6, PAK 2)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 6 (IND 5, PAK 1)

IND average score against PAK: 152

PAK average score against IND: 141

Most runs for IND: 406 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PAK: 193 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most wickets for IND: 10 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PAK: 4 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for IND: 4 (Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for PAK: 3 (Mohammad Nawaz)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).