MCG pitch report AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI: Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report batting or bowling pitch

Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to host the 3rd match of the 3-match ODI series between Australia and England. England recently won the T20 World Cup at this very ground, and they have some happy memories out here. The track at the MCG will again be looked at with keen interest.

Australia have already won the series, and they can continue to experiment with their squad. Pat Cummins was rested for the last match, and they can make some more changes in this match. The performance of the side has been top-notch so far, and Steve Smith would want to continue his form.

England lost the series, but they won’t mind it much as they are also making changes in their team. Jos Buttler should return in this match, and lead the side. England will play for respect in this game and will be eager to return home with the World Cup trophy.

MCG pitch report AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI

Drop-in pitches are used at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and this ground recently hosted the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final as well. This is a ground where there is help for everyone, the pitch has been really good for batting, but the larger field dimensions come to the aid of bowlers.

It was seen in the T20 World Cup that the pacers loved bowling here in the initial overs of the game as they were getting a considerable amount of help. An overcast day is expected in Melbourne on Tuesday, and the pacers will enjoy the conditions. In the middle-overs, the spinners will be deadly with the huge boundary dimensions.

The last ODI at this ground was played way back in January 2019 between Australia and India, where India won the match by 7 wickets. Australia managed to score 230 runs in the first innings, where Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 6 wickets. The average 1st innings ODI score here is just 224 runs, which shows that batting has not been easy here.

Looking at the overcast conditions and the strategy of both sides, the captains may look to chase first upon winning the toss. However, defending the score here is also not a bad idea.