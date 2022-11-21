IND vs NZ tomorrow match pitch report Napier: McLean Park pitch report batting or bowling

Napier’s McLean Park is ready to host the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series between New Zealand and India on Tuesday. The track at the Bay Oval in the last match was a brilliant one, and the same can be expected at McLean Park as well.

New Zealand will be looking to level the series by winning this game. Kane Williamson will be missing this game, and Tim Southee will be leading the squad in his absence. The bowling of the side looks good, but the batters will have to improve their strike rate in this match.

India won the last match, but it was all Suryakumar Yadav’s show. The other batters of the side will look to perform well in this match. It is clear that the Indian team is looking to play with a different approach, and this will be yet another opportunity for them to execute their plans on the field.

IND vs NZ tomorrow match pitch report Napier

The grounds in New Zealand are very small, and most of them are batting beauties in the white-ball format of the game. Napier’s McLean Park is no different from the other venues in New Zealand, and this is again a track where the batters will be dominating the match.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played here, and one of them got abandoned due to rain. In the 4 matches, the average 1st innings score has been 182 runs which proves that the batters have enjoyed their time out there in the middle. The average 1st innings score in T20 domestics has been 175 runs.

A special knock from Surya Kumar Yadav earns him the ANZ Player of the Match award 🏆 #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/2FfFzVqlnZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 20, 2022

This ground is also used for hosting games like Rugby and Football, so the dimensions are quite unique of this ground as well. One side of the boundary is very small, and England once posted a score of 241/3 at this ground in T20Is. The quick outfield of this ground will also favour the batters.

This is a ground with very little help for the bowlers, and it will be difficult for them to stop the run-scoring at this venue. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards where both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss.