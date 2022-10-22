Melbourne Cricket Ground rain cover: Does MCG Melbourne have a retractable roof?

Melbourne Cricket Ground rain cover: Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is easily one of the most anticipated tournaments in the tournament. However, the weather in Melbourne on Sunday is not so encouraging.

Rohit Sharma also said in the press conference that the weather is not in their control, and they will try to adjust to the conditions in front of them. To get the result, a minimum of a 5-over contest has to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan’s side is bolstered by the return of their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, and he will be raring to go in the tournament. He was excellent in the last year’s T20 World Cup against India as well, and the struggle of Indian batters against left-arm pacers is visible to everyone.

Melbourne Cricket Ground rain cover

Melbourne Cricket Ground is one of the most iconic sports venues in the world. This ground hosted the final of the 2015 Men’s World Cup and the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, and both events were sold out. There is a rain threat in the match between India vs Pakistan, and it is safe to say that drainage at the MCG is one of the best in the World.

There is no retractable roof facility available at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Generally, the main pitch and the rest of the area close to the pitch are covered, whereas the rest of the outfield is left open even in case of heavy rains. This proves that it is not difficult to get the stadium ready if the weather permits.

Does MCG Melbourne have a retractable roof?

There is no roof facility in Melbourne Cricket Ground, but Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium aka Marvel Stadium has a retractable roof. It is the only stadium in Australia to have that facility. So, it is safe to say that weather will not play a kind of spoilsport at the Docklands Stadium.

Docklands Stadium is the home ground of BBL side Melbourne Renegades. Apart from cricket, it hosts a multiple range of sports as well.