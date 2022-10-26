Melbourne Cricket Ground weather report today: Weather forecast Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia for Super 12 matches on October 26

Melbourne Cricket Ground weather report today: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of Melbourne for ICC T20 World Cup matches.

England and Ireland are up against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. England won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the start of the match got delayed due to persistent rain in Melbourne.

The match started, and the rain made a comeback after just 1.3 overs of the Ireland innings. So, it is a kind of day where rain will play the start and stop play. England are the favourites to win this match, and they would definitely want to get a result out of it as every point matters in the tournament.

The most important fact is that New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will also be played at the very same venue only, and the timing of that game will also be affected as per the rain interruption in the first match.

Melbourne Cricket Ground weather report today

Melbourne’s weather remained calm in India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, but the forecast is not looking good for the couple of matches to be played here today. The rain has already interrupted the England vs Ireland game, and Afghanistan & New Zealand will also face each other at this very ground.

According to Accuweather, at the moment there is 32% chance of rain in Melbourne, and the weather is expected to get worse as the day goes on. The chances of rain go up to 66% later in the day, so it can be a very long day in Melbourne for the teams involved. It is almost sure that there will be a lot of rain breaks in between.

The temperature will stay in the region of 17-20 degrees celsius, so it is quite pleasant for the players on the pitch. It has to be mentioned that the drainage at the MCG is one of the best in the world, and if weather permits, the ground staff can make the ground ready to play in no time.

Melbourne weather today hourly

5 pm: 28% chance of rain

6 pm: 28% chance of rain

7 pm: 34% chance of rain

8 pm: 49% chance of rain

9 pm: 66% chance of rain

10 pm: 66% chance of rain

11 pm: 40% chance of rain

*local timings are mentioned