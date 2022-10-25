“Just try and be adaptable”: Sam Curran reveals Jos Buttler’s advice ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match vs Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground

English all-rounder Sam Curran has revealed Jos Buttler’s advice to him ahead of the Super-12 match against Ireland in T20 World Cup.

England will face Ireland in their next Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday. Melbourne Cricket Ground recently hosted the match between India and Pakistan, and it will be the 2nd match of the tournament at this venue.

The first match was not an easy one for the English side, and the batters would definitely want to improve their performances this time around. This English batting lineup is one of the best in the world, and they would want to assert their dominance at the MCG against Ireland.

Sam Curran was excellent for the English side in the last match, and the left-arm bowler would want to continue his performance in this match as well. The rest of the English bowling also looks strong with the likes of Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Sam Curran reveals Jos Buttler’s advice

Sam Curran won the Man of the Match award for his excellent performance against Afghanistan in the last match in Perth. Curran is an important part of England’s playing 11, and he has said that a consistent run in the playing 11 has given his confidence to do well for the side.

Curran has missed quite a few games this year because of his injury, but he has been really good since his comeback. He has revealed that Jos Buttler has asked him to be flexible for any kind of role placed in front of him. Curran insists that he just wants to stay grounded and perform on the field.

“I’ve said recently that having a consistent run in the team has really given me confidence. Jos has given me a role,” Sam Curran said to Sky Sports.

“He said to me, just try and be adaptable for all situations – days where I have to bowl in the powerplay, the middle or at the end. Just trying to keep on my feet.”

Sam Curran vary of Ireland’s threat in ICC T20 World Cup

Ahead of the match against Ireland in Melbourne, Curran had a lot of praise for the Irish side. He said that the Irish side has some amazing players, and they have the experience of playing against them in County cricket as well. Curran agrees with Buttler that only one player can change the course of the match in the T20 format.

“Like I said, they’ve got some amazing players. We’ve played a lot of cricket against them in the county system, where a lot of their players play for different type of teams,” Sam Curran added.