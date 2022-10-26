“No excuses at all”: Michael Vaughan criticizes England for not being good enough vs Ireland at the MCG

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has criticized England for their performance against Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The English side entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as favourites, but their performances have not matched their standards. After struggling to chase a small target against Afghanistan, England lost to Ireland by 5 runs on the DLS method at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England opted to bowl considering the overcast conditions, and the match start got delayed as well. Ireland had a brilliant start where they scored 92-1 at the end of 10 overs, but the English bowlers made a brilliant comeback to bowl out Ireland for 157 runs. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone took 3 wickets each.

In reply, England had a terrible start where they lost Jos Buttler in the very first over of the innings. None of the English batters could get going in the match, and they were 86-5 after 13.1 overs. Moeen Ali was on the song, and he smashed 24 runs in 12 balls. However, the rain arrived yet again at 14.3 overs.

England were 105-5 after 14.3 overs, which was 5 runs less than the DLS score. The rain did not stop, and the English side lost the match by 5 runs. This has to be the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Michael Vaughan criticizes England for not being good enough vs Ireland

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment on the performance of England against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Vaughan tweeted that the English team were not good enough, and he applauded the bowling effort of the Irish side.

“England haven’t been good enough today. No excuses at all..Ireland far superior with the Ball,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

England haven’t been good enough today .. No excuses at all .. Ireland far superior with the Ball .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2022

It is safe to say that the English side struggled in the last match against Afghanistan as well where they took 18.1 overs to chase a target of 113 runs. In this tournament, every point matters a lot, and losing a point against a team that they were expected to defeat will hurt the English side.

England’s next game will be against their Ashes rivals Australia on Friday at the very same venue in Melbourne. This match can certainly decide the fate of this group, the loser of that match may find it really difficult to make it to the knockouts of the tournament.