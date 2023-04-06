Memes on RCB: Funniest Twitter Reactions on Royal Challengers’ batting collapse vs KKR at Eden Gardens

It is not for the first time that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up has been humbled by the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. After having dominated the first-half of their bowling innings by getting rid of five KKR batters by the 12th Over, nothing has gone their way as they suffer an 81-run defeat at the Eden Gardens.

En route the stiff target of 205 runs after a Shardul Thakur master class demolished their bowling attack, RCB batters were left scrambling for answers before KKR’s spin bowlers.

Previous match stars for the RCB – skipper Faf du Plessis (23 off 12) and Virat Kohli (21 off 18) were off the blocks pretty quickly and smashed the pacers while collecting 42 runs in the first four Overs.

However, their struggles against spinners were exposed right away, as Sunil Narine got rid of Kohli in his very first Over. With mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy introduced into the attack the very next Over, it was du Plessis’ turn to take the long walk back towards the dug out after being clean bowled.

Nothing went RCB’s way since then as they were bundled up on 123 after 17.4 Overs, with KKR’s spinners scalping nine of their ten wickets. Chakaravarthy was the star of the attack tonight, returning with figures of 3.4-0-15-4.

Memes on RCB

RCB: Russell out, ab to KKR gayi Lord Shardul Thakur : pic.twitter.com/F00W5OtpvE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2023

Vintage RCB back with their old form pic.twitter.com/p7RlPp7Bbw — Paras (@dazzling_paras) April 6, 2023

King khan Dressed black to attend RCB funeral. #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/1NS77uELqa — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) April 6, 2023

When we bat, it feels like there is no better batting team. When we choke, it’s like there is no other choker team like us. Just RCB things. 👍 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/s3K8w1jJ8e — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 6, 2023

Now both KKR and MI have won 17 matches against RCB. Two fathers of Chokli and RCB pic.twitter.com/df9jGWZa8D — Jyran (@Jyran45) April 6, 2023

RCB fans: iss IPL season mein RCB ki kismat badlegi RCB: pic.twitter.com/ZHCRIx2tm7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2023

RCB fans waiting for them to win IPL season after season pic.twitter.com/Mbyq0VqvOA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2023

RCB batting collapse against SRH in IPL 2022

Social media users were all over RCB like a rash during the previous season as well, when the Faf du Plessis-led side were dismissed on a paltry 68 in mere 16.1 Overs versus SRH batting first.

As far as the RCB-KKR rivalry is concerned, KKR had also found themselves at the receiving end of all the funniest memes during the 2020 edition, when they were bundled up at the score of 84/8 in their 20 Overs.