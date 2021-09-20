RCB vs KKR memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on RCB’s batting collapse vs KKR

RCB vs KKR memes: Batsmen from Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to generate any momentum after their captain won the toss and chose to bat.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s decision of winning the toss and opting to bat didn’t bode well for his team.

Royal Challengers, who have had to make a total of five changes to their squad, made as many as three changes to their Playing XI including two debutants namely Srikar Bharat and Wanidu Hasaranga.

Kohli (5), who had opened the batting with Devdutt Paddikal (22), was their first batsman to get out in the second over after Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna found him wanting in front of the stumps.

In what was a case of an innings never really got going, Bangalore’s batsmen lost wickets at regular intervals and were unable to score brisk runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had opened the bowling for his team tonight, created most impact by dismissing Glenn Maxwell (10), Hasaranga (0) and Sachin Baby (7) in his spell which read 4-0-13-3.

Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell, who had picked the priced wicket of veteran RCB batsman AB de Villiers (0), was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 3-0-9-3 playing a vital role in bundling out Royal Challengers for 92 in 19 overs.

RCB vs KKR memes

Missed his Tentury by just 5 runs 😞#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/zn5YkvrFYz — Troll DUCKrat Kohli (@ChokerKohli) September 20, 2021

#rcbvskkr Kohli got out after scoring 5 runs Meanwhile KKR team : pic.twitter.com/zw3z8wneDy — 💚.🍃.💚 (@Chefly_abhinav) September 20, 2021

RCB fans when

ABD arrived After 3 balls #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/G9nM1AAjTt — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@istormbreaker__) September 20, 2021

Pic 1: me giving career advice to others

Pic 2: my own career #ViratKohli#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/NjTaem5vJZ — munna bhai (@cricholic__) September 20, 2021

Other players in the RCB team looking at Virat Kohli wasting DRS. #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/o19zfmBDL5 — The Irish (@TheIndi96354629) September 20, 2021

#RCBvsKKR

Commentator- or ye andre russell ki behtarin gend abd out..

Le me- 💔 pic.twitter.com/Dhix30I737 — Keshav Sarda (@keshav_memer) September 20, 2021

