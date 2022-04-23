RCB memes 2022: Twitter reactions and RCB memes funny on batting collapse vs SRH

RCB memes 2022: It was just not an ideal day for RCB as the SRH bowlers were all over them like a rash at the Brabourne Stadium.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have got to a horrid start against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being put into bat first.

The horror story began in only the second Over of the match bowled by the young Proteas left-arm pacer Marco Jansen as he sent back the top-3 RCB batters back in the hut to lay the foundation of a collapse.

After knocking off the stumps of their skipper Faf du Plessis (5 off 7), Jansen got rid of Virat Kohli (0 off 1) who was Out caught at the second slip the very next delivery, as the former India skipper registered his second consecutive Golden Duck in IPL 2022, and his first ever in the tournament’s history.

Jansen then got rid of Anuj Rawat (0 off 2) on the final delivery as the scorecard read 8/3 after the completion of the second Over.

With wickets tumbling down one after the other, all hopes lay on the experience of Glenn Maxwell (12 off 11) and the in-form Dinesh Karthik (0 off 3) to provide a comeback of sorts but to no avail, as RCB lost as many as 7 wickets at the 10-Over mark.

At the time of writing, RCB were tottering at 57/8 after the end of 13 Overs.

RCB memes 2022

Twitter came down heavily on the RCB batting line-up with harsh criticisms and the funniest of reactions as the Faf du Plessis-led side collapsed like ninepins in front of the packed Brabourne Stadium.

Also, incidentally, RCB have registered both their highest IPL score (263/5) and their lowest (49) on April 23 in the years 2017 and 2013 respectively.

Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 23, 2022

Since Kohli was removed from the captaincy of ODIs & T20s by Jay Shah, he got depressed and he has not been able to perform since then. This is on you Jay Shah, You have ruined career of a great cricketer successfully #RCBvSRH — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 23, 2022

#RCBvSRH

Nothing just guys pointing

Aaj kiski wajah se haare pic.twitter.com/ULkUr4wwoN — Dev Shah (@Shahcasticdev) April 23, 2022

23 march 2013 rcb 262 runs

23 march 2017 rcb 49 allout

23 March 2022 rcb below 68 all out😂😂😂#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/lzwYxHdhzh — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshK26726508) April 23, 2022

