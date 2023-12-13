Mentioned In Virat Kohli’s Instagram Story, Is Mock Chicken Tikka A Vegetarian Dish?

Social media’s wrath shows no mercy to any celebrity in this day and age. Be it loyal or hateful, fans catch even the minutest of details with regard to public figures to either hail or troll them. Neither for the first time in his career, and certainly nor for the last, former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the latest victim of unnecessary trolling because of his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Kohli, who used to be a non-vegetarian for most part of his life, stopped consuming meat after suffering a cervical spine issue a few years ago. Hence, he was at the receiving end of being called a “hypocrite” for eating chicken as per his Instagram story in spite of claiming to be a vegan in the past. For the unversed, it all started after he praised a company named “Blue Tribe Foods” for “nailing” mock chicken tikka.

Advertisement

However, what most of the trolls missed was that it wasn’t any regular chicken tikka but a mock chicken tikka. As the word ‘mock’ suggests, it was fake chicken. Plant-based chicken is a very popular concept nowadays. In fact, the company mentioned by Kohli specializes in preparing such food items.

Mock chicken tikka is a pure vegetarian dish as it is made from soy and not real chicken. Since the texture of soy is very similar to that of non-vegetarian food, it’s used the most for these kinds of dishes. Therefore, Kohli didn’t do anything to face such hammering by a section of fans across social media platforms since yesterday.

When Did Mock Chicken Tikka And Other Chicken-Related Vegetarian Products Become Famous?

As people are becoming more conscious about their health, mock chicken tikka and other chicken-related vegetarian products have gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Even though meeting protein requirements has started to become a primary goal among Indians, a desire to consume cruelty-free diet provides space for such products in the market.

Apart from these plant-based protein products not compromising in taste or texture, they are also free from other harmful ingredients. As a result, numerous celebrities across the globe have opted to make distance with regard to meat and adopt “veganism”. Swapping meat with plants also helps in decreasing the saturated fat and increasing the fiber content of the body.

Kohli, in particular, has also revealed how eating meat has done more harm than good for him. In the general run of things, infected meat can even cause a whole lot of other issues in a human body.

Advertisement

Apart from soy, tofu is another popular ingredient in similar vegan meat dishes. A rich source of protein, Tofu’s taste is also loved by many. With a variety of dishes making their presence felt in this segment and considering the environmental damage caused by the meat industry, plant-based protein looks the way forward in the food industry.