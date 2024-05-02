Lewis Hamilton Confesses to Disobeying NYC Mayor Just to Put on a Show: "I had to..."

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton grabbed the headlines as he shut down the fifth avenue lane in New York. Amid the promo event, New York’s mayor asked Hamilton not to perform donuts on the streets. However, the British driver did not pay much heed to the warning and proceeded with the spectacle.

Speaking to Gayle King in an interview with CBS Mornings, Hamilton detailed the reason behind not following the orders. The Mercedes driver revealed his car did not have the turning circle to make a U-turn. Furthermore, he claimed that it was a spectacle that energizes people.

“I don’t have very good turning in this thing. So, you can’t do, like, an easy U-turn. So I had to do donuts. But that also creates a spectacle, and I think that gets people energized.”

The #44 driver’s outing was part of a public relations event between Mercedes and WhatsApp. The union between the two entities began last year, just before the first American race of 2023. Hence, the special outing marked the first anniversary of the partnership between both companies. The spectacle in New York was also significant for Hamilton on a more personal level, given his childhood dream.

A special feeling for Lewis Hamilton in New York

Driving down the streets of New York brought out the emotions of Lewis Hamilton, who, as a child, dreamed of coming to New York someday. Having never stepped out of his home country, Hamilton’s knowledge of the Big Apple was limited to what he read in magazines and saw in movies. That was all the exposure the British driver needed to dream of traveling to the country.

When he turned 17, Hamilton’s parents took him to the Big Apple for the first time. Standing on Fifth Avenue, just outside the Empire State Building, he decided to drive the F1 car up and down the street.

Having finally fulfilled the dream, Hamilton explained the moment as “very surreal.” He also appreciated the fans who came to see him drive and welcomed him with a warm reception. The Briton added it was great to see how the American audience has embraced the sport of F1.