Shedeur Sanders Claps Back at Disgruntled Former Buffalo Xavier Smith

Jan 19, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders enters the arena during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports \v11

In Deion Sanders’ debut year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, the team welcomed a staggering 87 new faces to their roster. With such a vast influx of talent, some players may inevitably feel overlooked. Xavier Smith is one such player who believes he didn’t receive a fair shake, and his dissatisfaction has caught the attention of Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement

In a recent exchange that turned bitter, Shedeur Sanders didn’t mince words in response to Smith’s criticism. Smith, now at Austin Peay, told The Athletic that head coach Sanders had little compassion for him which affected his self-confidence in the first place.

“He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves,” remarked the former Buffs safety, adding, “The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.”

However, the Sanders clan has held the Boulder fort with all their might, since Coach Prime‘s induction into the program. Hence, it was quite natural for Shedeur to jump to his father’s defense, as he labeled his former teammate as ‘mid’ in a social media post.

Though the story is one of personal frustration, Xavier Smith backed his claim up with the last conversation he had with Coach Prime. According to the Austin Peay safety, Deion Sanders advised him to transfer, suggesting he would ‘waste a year’ by staying.

While such a reply might seem typical of Coach Prime who is known for being brutally honest and professional, it risks alienating players who had hoped to build their collegiate career at Colorado. This is also the reason why Shedeur’s comments about his former teammate revealed a lot of attention from the football community.

Reactions to Shedeur Sanders’ Comments

As with most social media spats, fans were divided on their opinions. While some claimed Shedeur needed to defend the program and his father Coach Prime’s approach, others viewed his response as abrupt and adding fuel to the fire of discontent among players.

Others displayed support for Shedeur Sanders for protecting his father and the program’s image.

Looking ahead from the bitter dispute, the Buffaloes do face heightened expectations this year. With Deion Sanders at the helm and Shedeur Sanders as their star quarterback for the second straight year, 2024 is widely expected to be a year of transformation for Boulder football. A recent Colorado spring game even provided a glimpse into the team’s potential.

Despite challenging weather conditions, Shedeur and the latest addition LaJohntay Wester showcased great on-field chemistry. Moreover, with the induction of fresh talents like five-star top OT Jordan Seaton, Elite DB Angel Lopez, and Kaleb Mathis, the son of CU’s former CB and NFL star Kevin Mathis, CU exhibits a better scope than their 4-8 season last year.