DC vs RR Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Delhi vs Rajasthan pitch report for 2022 IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

DC vs RR Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Rajasthan and Delhi will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the 34th league game of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are coming on the back of brilliant victories in the last game.

Jos Buttler has been batting incredibly well for the Rajasthan Royals, whereas David Warner has been absolutely brilliant for the Delhi Capitals. The battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal is going to be an interesting one.

Wankhede Stadium’s pitch has always been a batting beauty, and the batters have loved batting here. Before IPL, the average 1st innings score in the last 20 T20 games played here at this venue was 175 runs. However, this season has not been that great in terms of scoring at this venue comparatively.

A total of six games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 158 runs. Out of six games, four games have been won by the chasing teams, so it is clear that the teams love chasing at this venue. The boundaries of this ground are really small in the dimensions, and it is easy to clear the fence.

The pacers can easily swing the ball in the initial overs with the new ball. Shardul Thakur for Delhi Capitals and Trent Boult for Rajasthan Royals can certainly take advantage of the new ball. The pitches have been on the drier side, and the spinners can take advantage of it in the middle overs.

With the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, both sides have quality wicket-taking spinners in their ranks. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 runs in the last game here, which is the highest score at this ground this season. Being a night game, both sides would want to bowl first due to the dew factor.