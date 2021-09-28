MI vs PBKS Head to Head | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings stats in IPL history | IPL 2021 Match 42

MI vs PBKS Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 42nd match of IPL 2021.

The 42nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. Set to be played on the third double-header day of this season, it will also be a rare one on a Tuesday.

At this point in time, both Indians and Kings have won four and lost six out of their 10 matches this season. However, a clear difference in the net run rate has them at the seventh and fifth position on the points table respectively.

As far as playing in Abu Dhabi is concerned, defending champions MI have won six and lost four out of their matches at this particular venue. PBKS, on the other hand, have won two and lost four (their last four in a row) out of their six matches here.

Considering Mumbai and Punjab’s close record over the years in addition to their desperation of winning this crucial match, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans can anticipate for a thriller at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

MI vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by MI: 14

Matches won by PBKS: 13

Matched played in India: 23 (MI 12, PBKS 11)

Matches played outside India: 4 (MI 2, PBKS 2)

MI average score against PBKS: 162

PBKS average score against MI: 165

Most runs for MI: 514 (Kieron Pollard)

Most runs for PBKS: 443 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for MI: 17 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for PBKS: 10 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for PBKS: 4 (Lokesh Rahul)

The last time when Indians and Kings had faced each other was in Chennai earlier this year. After a disciplined bowling performance led by Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picking two wickets each had reduced MI to 131/6 in 20 overs, captain Lokesh Rahul scoring 60* (52) had played a vital role in a 9-wicket victory.