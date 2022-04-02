MI vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Mumbai vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

MI vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Jos Buttler scored the first century of the IPL 2022 season against Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2022 league game between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was a fun-to-watch game for cricket fans. There were a lot of excellent batting performances in the game which entertained the crowd.

Mumbai Indians won the toss at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and opted to bowl first. English batter Jos Buttler was at his very best in the game, and he took on the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers with ease. In the process, he became the first centurion of the IPL 2022 season. Apart from Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer also played some valuable knocks.

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 193 runs in their first innings. Mumbai Indians made a brilliant comeback in the last two overs, as they conceded just 11 runs and scalped five wickets. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills scalped three-three wickets each in the Mumbai Indians’ line-up.

Mumbai lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh early, but then Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma stitched an excellent partnership. Both of them combined for 81 runs for the third wicket. Ishan Kishan scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 125.38, whereas Tilak Varma scored 61 runs at 184.85.

However, Mumbai lost their way in the end and lost the game by 23 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini took a couple of wickets each for the Royals.

MI vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022

Jos Buttler was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for his blistering hundred. He scored 100 runs in just 68 balls at a strike rate of 147.06, courtesy of 11 boundaries and five sixes. Buttler smashed the Mumbai bowlers all over the park in the process.

This is Jos Buttler’s second century in IPL history. He scored 124 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jos Buttler also got the Orange Cap of IPL 2022 after his hundred against the Mumbai Indians.