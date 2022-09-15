“Miss you already”: Alyssa Healy thanks Rachael Haynes for her contribution to Australian cricket on her retirement

Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from cricket and her teammate Alyssa Healy has thanked Haynes for her contribution.

Australian Women’s cricket team’s vice-captain Rachael Haynes surprised everyone by announcing her retirement from International and state cricket in Australia. The all-rounder recently expressed her desire to lead Australia in the absence of Meg Lanning, but this call surprised everyone.

After winning the Gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, captain Meg Lanning went on indefinite leave, whereas Matthew Motts, the head of the side also left the team earlier this year. This is certainly a transition phase for the World Champions Australia. Haynes will continue to play in the WBBL for Sydney Thunder.

“To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day. I’ve learnt something from all of you, on and off the field,” Haynes said in an official statement.

“You’ve challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun.”

Haynes won 2 ODI World Cups (2013, 2022), 4 T20 World Cups (2010, 2012, 2018, 2020), 3 Ashes (2010-11, 2019, 2021-22) and 1 Commonwealth Gold (2022) with Australia.

Alyssa Healy thanks Rachael Haynes for her contribution to Australian cricket

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has shared a message for Rachael Haynes on her retirement. Healy has thanked Haynes for her contribution to Australian cricket and also towards her. She said that she is already missing the presence of Haynes in the Australian team.

“Thanks Rach!! Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!!,” Alyssa Healy tweeted.

Thanks Rach!! Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!! @RachaelHaynes pic.twitter.com/mDael0vHMs — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) September 14, 2022

Both Healy and Haynes have been an important part of the Australian playing eleven, and it won’t be easy for the Australian side to replace both Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes. Haynes has scored 2585 ODI runs, whereas she also has 383 test and 850 T20I runs under her belt.