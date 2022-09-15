Cricket

“Miss you already”: Alyssa Healy thanks Rachael Haynes for her contribution to Australian cricket on her retirement

Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from cricket and her teammate Alyssa Healy has thanked Haynes for her contribution.
Rishikesh Sharma

