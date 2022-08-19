“I’m definitely open to doing it myself”: Rachael Haynes ready to lead Australian women’s cricket team in the absence of Meg Lanning

Rachael Haynes has expressed her desire to lead the Australian Women’s cricket team in the absence of Meg Lanning.

Australian women’s cricket team’s captain Meg Lanning surprised everyone when she took an indefinite break from cricket after winning the Gold medal with Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The team did not lose a single game in the tournament and clinched the gold.

Recently, the head coach of the side, Matthew Motts left the Australian women’s team to join England’s men’s white-ball team, and now the break of Meg Lanning has left a big void in the leadership unit of the team. The official captain of the team is not announced yet, but Rachael Haynes is the designated vice-captain.

Rachael Haynes ready to lead Australian women’s cricket team

Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes looks the favourite to take the captaincy role in the absence of Meg Lanning. There are many seasoned campaigners in Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, etc, but Haynes is the designated vice-captain, and she leads Sydney Thunder in the WBBL as well.

Haynes said that she has taken the leadership role in the absence of Lanning earlier as well, and she will be open to doing that again as well. However, she has said that she will respect the decision taken by the management and the new head coach of the side.

“I’ve stepped into that role before when Meg’s been injured and I’m current vice-captain so whoever the head coach is and whoever the national selectors think is the best person to do it (is up to them),” Haynes said.

“I’m definitely open to doing it myself, or if there’s another person who they think is better suited, then they’d have my full support as well.

“So that’s not my decision – it’s a few people who have to mark that off … I’m happy to do it moving forward, but that’s not in my hands.”

Rach returns!! 🙌⚡️@ThunderBBL‘s champion skipper puts pen to paper ahead of #WBBL08 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Xix2biwSmH — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) August 17, 2022

Haynes is currently playing for Welsh Fire in the Hundred, and the next assignment of the Australian team will be against India in December. She said that there is no long break in between, and the decision will be taken accordingly.