Mitch Marsh not playing: Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today’s 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele?

Why Mitchell Marsh not playing today: Both the teams have made a solitary change to their respective Playing XIs for this match.

During the third T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat. Having won his third toss in a row, Finch has decided to bat first for the first time in the series.

Playing the first match of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Finch brought into picture the dry surface on offer tonight as a reason behind wanting to bat first.

Finch’s rationale around the pitch slowing towards the second innings is the exact reason why Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has bolstered his spin-bowling attack by including spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for pacer Nuwan Thushara.

Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing vs Sri Lanka?

Much like the home team, the visitors have also made a lone change to their Playing XI. However, unlike Sri Lanka’s tactical change, Australia have had to make a forced one.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffering a calf strain is a reason why Australia have given an opportunity to wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis for the first time on this tour.

Inglis, 27, is playing his seventh T20I and is likely to bat in the middle-order with batter Steven Smith slated to earn a batting promotion at No. 3.

Josh Inglis has replaced Mitchell Marsh in the Australian starting XI after the all-rounder suffered a minor calf strain. Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first in Pallekele.#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/fGXf0s2Eo7 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Marsh’s tryst with injuries continues with him injuring his calf on this occasion. In addition to the last dead-rubber T20I, Marsh will also be unavailable for the imminent five-match ODI series as he requires a couple of weeks to recover from this latest injury. Part of Australia’s Test squad, Marsh will rehabilitate with the white-ball squad in Sri Lanka itself.

Having scored 11 (7) in his only innings on this tour, Marsh leaked 28 runs across the three overs he bowled in the first two T20Is in Colombo.