Mitchell Marsh Injury Update: What is hip flexor injury in cricket? Will Mitchell Marsh play IPL 2022?

Mitchell Marsh Injury Update: Australian all-rounder injured his hip ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has suffered an injury setback ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh has suffered a hip flexor injury while training. Aaron Finch has confirmed that the all-rounder looks set to miss the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

“Mitch Marsh is off for a scan, he injured his hip flexor yesterday at training. I don’t think he will be available for this series based on how he was feeling yesterday,” Aaron Finch said.

Australia will face Pakistan in the first ODI game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 29 March 2022. After winning the test series, some of the test regulars like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood have gone home.

Will Mitchell Marsh play IPL 2022?

Mitchell Marsh was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auctions for a whopping price of INR 6.50 crores. The availability of Mitchell Marsh will depend on the scan results as confirmed by Aaron Finch.

If the strain is a major one, a hip flexor injury may require a recovery time of around 6 weeks. The absence of Mitchell Marsh can be a huge loss for the Delhi Capitals.

Mitch Marsh was injured at training – hip flexor. Aaron Finch says they’re waiting for his scan results. But he’s unlikely to be available for the white ball series against Pakistan. Huge out. #PAKvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 28, 2022

Mitch Marsh won the Australian T20 Player of the year trophy for the 2021 season. He scored 627 T20I runs at 36.90 in 2021, whereas he also had some significant performances with the ball.

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Man of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He also won the recent BBL 11 season with the Perth Scorchers.

What is hip flexor injury in cricket?

Hip flexors are the group of muscles that help you lift your knee to your body. When the hip flexor muscles are overused, they can tear apart. There are three grades of hip flexor injury.

Grade 1: When only a few fibers are damaged.

Grade 2: A loss of function of hip flexor due to a moderate strain.

Grade 3: When the muscle is completely torn.