Mitchell Santner captain: Why is Tim Southee not playing today’s 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand in Kolkata?

Tim Southee not playing: New Zealand have made a solitary change to their Playing XI in a dead-rubber at the Eden Gardens.

During the third T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kolkata, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bat. Having elected to field in the first two matches, Sharma has challenged himself and his team in this dead-rubber.

“We are going to bat first. Pitch looks a little sticky and we want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. We gotta try various things and this is one of them. We want to put runs on the board and give the new set of bowlers a target to defend,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

India, who have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series, have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by resting vice-captain Lokesh Rahul and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Batter Ishan Kishan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been included into the Playing XI for this match.

Why is Tim Southee not playing vs India?

The only change for New Zealand had been confirmed even before the coin was tossed. The absence of stand-in captain Tim Southee means that all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been handed the leadership role tonight.

Readers must note that Santner had led New Zealand in the shortest format a couple of times last year. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 due to an injury, has replaced Southee in the XI.

“Last few games, it has been wet because of the dew. There has been dew throughout. Whatever we do we have to do it well. We have been close, lost a couple of phases especially in the last game during the middle with the bat, we got off to a great start.. But that’s just the way. The Indian openers have come out and build partnerships,” Santner told Star Sports at the toss.