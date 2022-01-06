Mohammed Siraj injury update: KL Rahul provides massive update on Mohammed Siraj’s availability for IND vs SA 3rd Test match at Cape Town

Mohammed Siraj injury update: The fast bowler had injured himself on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between IND and SA at Johannesburg.

On the back of a stellar display of affirmative strokeplay led by skipper Dean Elgar on Day 4, South Africa have defeated India by 7 wickets in the second Test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, to level the 3-match Test series 1-1.

On a day which witnessed the initial two sessions washed off due to rain, it took the Proteas batters mere 27.4 Overs to score the remaining 122 runs en route the target of 240 in the final session.

Having braved off some vicious spell of fast bowling from the Indian pacers on Day 3, the South African skipper Dean Elgar (96* off 188) took the Indian bowlers hands-on and as the cliché goes-led from the front to hand India their first Test defeat ever in Johannesburg. To be precise, today’s defeat is India’s first in six Tests at The Wanderers, and South Africa’s first win in six Tests against India.

The chase of 240 by South Africa is the 3rd highest successful 4th innings chase by any team against India in Test match history.

History will remember Dean Elgar as the first Test captain to beat a side with Shardul Thakur in it. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 6, 2022

Mohammed Siraj injury update

Having injured his right leg hamstring during the penultimate Over of Day 1 of the recently concluded 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Mohammed Siraj, although managing to take the field the next day, could not find the rhythm and run in with the required intensity, perhaps with the injury scare for the rest of the match.

India clearly missed his services on Day 4, as the 27-year-old just managed to bowl a couple of Overs during the fag end of the match, with India having already thrown in the white flag.

During the post-match presentation KL Rahul provided an update on Siraj’s injury status, and perhaps also threw some light on his availability for the Cape Town Test due to begin from January 11.

“Siraj is starting to feel better each day. A couple of days break might really help him. But we have quality on our bench as well, Ishant and Umesh are waiting. Looking forward to Cape Town”, exclaimed Rahul during the post-match presentation.