Mohsin Khan cricketer biography: Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mohsin Khan family details

Mohsin Khan cricketer biography: Mohsin Ali was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant performance in the IPL 2022 game.

In the 46th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, Mohsin Khan was won the player of the match for his incredible performance.

Mohsin Khan, who just made his debut this year only delivered an incredible performance. Lucknow Super Giants scored 195 runs in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets for the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals, in reply, had a brilliant start in the powerplay overs, but Mohsin Khan bowled an incredible spell in the match. He scalped four wickets by conceding just 16 runs in four overs. He took the big wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell.

Mohsin Khan cricketer biography

Mohsin Khan comes from very humble family background. Multan Khan is the father of Mohsin Khan, who is a sub-inspector. In a recent interview with Deepak Hooda, Hooda shared and recounted his journey. He mentioned how he fulfilled the dream of his parents.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Mohsin Khan for a price of INR 20 Lacs in the IPL 2022 auction. Mohsin Khan was a part of Mumbai Indians in the part, but he never got many opportunities.

🗣 “Happy to accomplish my parents’ dream of playing in the IPL.” Pace sensation @mohsin07khan reflects on his ongoing #TATAIPL experience in a chat with @HoodaOnFire post @LucknowIPL‘s win in Pune. 👏 👏 – By @Moulinparikh Full interview 🔽 #PBKSvLSGhttps://t.co/iDVyPTIKCt pic.twitter.com/QU3k5o4MuI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2022

“I was with the Mumbai Indians for the last three years and it’s a big team so I didn’t get an opportunity really but I learned a lot. Now here at LSG, the team is strong, support staff and management have been really supportive,” Mohsin Khan said.

“They just tell me to back my strengths and do what I have been doing in domestic cricket. Skipper KL Rahul and coaches have asked me to add a few things to my arsenal and will keep working hard.”

Mohsin Khan said that his parents were waiting for his opportunity for the last three years. He also dedicated his performances for both of them.