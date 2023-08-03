Months After Test Debut, Marnus Labuschagne Had Bought A Home Worth $915,000 In Brisbane

Be it as a professional cricketer or in his personal life, the years 2018 and 2019 were doubtlessly prosperous for Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne. After making his Test debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai, he went on to buy a house worth $915,000 in Brisbane in 2019.

Advertisement

Labuschagne, who signed a County Championship deal with Glamorgan the same year, registered a successful maiden season where he scored 1,462 runs across 18 innings at an average of 65.52. He scored five centuries and as many half-centuries. With truckloads of runs behind him, Labuschagne was a deserving candidate to be part of the Australian Ashes squad that year.

In the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, he became the first-ever concussion substitute in cricket’s history after batter Steven Smith was hit on the neck by a brutal Jofra Archer bouncer to experience a late concussion. Labuschagne, who was asked to bat in the second innings, played a sensible knock of 59 (100) under tough conditions.

Advertisement

Labuschagne’s performance helped Australia in drawing the Test and there has been no looking back for the batter since then. Having cemented his place in the Test squad post Ashes 2019, Labuschagne went on to score tons of runs in the next few months. In 11 Tests he played in 2019, Labuschagne scored 1,104 runs at an average of 64.94 with the help of three centuries and seven half-centuries.

Marnus Labuschagne Had Bought A $915,000 Home In 2019

Labuschagne bought his luxurious house in April 2019 at Brisbane’s bayside. The property is across the road from the water in Ormiston. It is a five-bedroom home near the exclusive Raby Bay. It has an ample outdoor space for training purposes.

The mansion includes a swimming pool, an outdoor entertainment area and three garages. Labuschagne is a cricket freak and has converted those garages into indoor playing areas. He used to practice at the same place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Because Labuschagne does not have a huge car collection, he is making full use of the garage space.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B-9Ek-PjLFo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BN_fdK6BBzL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

How Many Homes Does Marnus Labuschagne Own?

Before moving to his aforementioned lavish home, Labuschagne used to live with his wife Rebekah in a four-bedroom house at Wellington Point. They bought the property at a price of $585,000 in 2017. Both of them still own that house which is currently rented for $650 per week.

For the uninitiated, Labuschagne married Rebekah in a private wedding ceremony in 2017. On the occasion of their fifth anniversary, the couple had revealed about being pregnant for the first time. Their daughter, Hallie Grace Labuschagne, was born last year.