“Morgs is an unbelievable leader”: Liam Livingstone hopeful of Eoin Morgan finding form very soon

Liam Livingstone hopeful of Eoin Morgan: The English batter is confident of his captain’s batting skills despite recent poor form.

The third ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Netherlands will be played in Amstelveen tomorrow. With England winning the first two of a three-match ODI series, the final ODI will primarily be a dead-rubber.

Already playing without multiple first-choice players, England might further look at experimenting with their Playing XI by giving opportunities to uncapped fast bowlers namely David Payne (Gloucestershire) and Luke Wood (Lancashire) on Wednesday.

Liam Livingstone hopeful of Eoin Morgan finding form very soon

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket on a day before the third ODI today, England batter Liam Livingstone expressed confidence in captain Eoin Morgan returning to form “very soon”. Livingstone has followed opening batter Jason Roy in backing Morgan to end his rut in the near future.

Having registered ducks in both the recently concluded ODIs, Morgan is yet to score a run on this tour. Morgan, who now has 11 ducks as an ODI captain, is second alongside former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (11) in the list of most ducks as ODI captain.

“Yeah. I’m sure he will [return to form]. Morgs [Eoin Morgan] is an unbelievable leader. He’s the leader of our team. Everybody knows that he’s only one score away [from finding form]. I’m sure that score will come very soon,” Livingstone told Sky Sports Cricket in Amstelveen.

Back-to-back ducks for a disappointing Eoin Morgan. Serious questions hanging over his captaincy, especially with two white ball World Cups in the next year and a bit. — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) June 19, 2022

Morgan, 35, has scored a solitary half-century in his last 50 innings in competitive cricket. In the last 12 months, Morgan has scored all of 228 runs in 14 white-ball innings at the highest level at an average and strike rate of 20.72 and 93.44 respectively.