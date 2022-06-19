VRA Cricket Ground Amstelveen weather: Amsterdam weather forecast for 2nd NED vs ENG ODI

VRA Cricket Ground Amstelveen weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second NED vs ENG ODI.

The second ODI of the ongoing Netherlands’ tour of England in Amstelveen has been delayed by a wet outfield after rain has been making its presence felt in the suburb since yesterday.

The damp conditions at the VRA Cricket Ground have even resulted in a postponement of the toss with the ground being fully covered at the original time of the toss.

While some covers have been removed since then, it is learnt that some more time will still be taken before the beginning the match. There is no official word with respect to any loss of overs at this point in time.

VRA Cricket Ground Amstelveen weather today

Contrary to the weather in Amstelveen during the record-breaking first ODI on Friday, there’s a 91% cloud cover today. The development means that there might be more rain scheduled as the day progresses today.

If the weather prediction according to AccuWeather is to be believed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more rain pours down over the VRA Ground around 01:00 PM (local time) on Sunday. While the temperature will remain in vicinity of 16-17 degree throughout the day, rain probability will remain the highest at 69% around the aforementioned time period.

In such a situation, even if the match begins in an hour or so, players might have to return to their respective dressing rooms for a potential rain break. Having said that, rain probability will continue to decrease as the day progresses until late night.

Amsterdam weather hourly

01:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 69%).

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

08:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

09:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 22%).

10:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 27%).

11:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).