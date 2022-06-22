“Buttler is the best white ball batsman in the world”: James Taylor all praises for Jos Buttler as England whitewash Netherlands

James Taylor all praises for Jos Buttler: The former English batter has labeled the current white-ball vice-captain as the best of his times.

During the third ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Netherlands in Amstelveen, England beat Netherlands by 8 wickets to win a three-match series 3-0.

Making a mockery of a 245-run chase, all England needed to register a victory were 30.1 overs. England opening batter Jason Roy (101*) and stand-in captain Jos Buttler (86*) joined hands to stitch a match-winning 121-ball 163-run third-wicket partnership as England whitewashed Netherlands in their first-ever bilateral series against them.

Roy, who hit a boundary off Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede, completed his 10th ODI century on the penultimate delivery of the match. In what is his third away century and third under Buttler, Roy hit 15 fours at a strike rate of 117.44 at the VRA Ground today.

Buttler, on the other hand, continued with his ferocious power-hitting display of batting not giving an iota of chance to the opposition bowlers. Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 11th over, Buttler’s 21st ODI half-century witnessed him hitting seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 134.37 on Wednesday.

Buttler, who became a source of amazement with his innings for the second time in three matches, received applauds from former England batter and selector James Taylor.

Having recently resigned from his position as a selector, Taylor took to social media platform Twitter to label Buttler as the “best white-ball batsman in the world” right now. Readers must note that Taylor and Buttler had represented England together in 22 ODIs between 2013-2015.

Buttler is the best white ball batsman in the world by a mile right now!!! Soooo good to watch!! 🔥🔥 #NEDvENG — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) June 22, 2022

Best batter of the series, Buttler amassed 248 runs without getting out in two innings at an insane strike rate of 185.07.