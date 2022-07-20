Cricket

Most balls faced in 4th innings test: Full list of batters with most balls faced in test 4th innings

Most balls faced in 4th innings test: Full list of batters with most balls faced in test 4th innings
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He is showing a lot of class": Babar Azam lauds the performance of Abdullah Shafique after a historic Galle test win
Next Article
LeBron James' Lobos 1707 faces competition from "$165 million" NBA superstar's new $17 wine
Cricket Latest News
Washington Sundar 5 wickets video: Washington Sundar picks 5 wickets on County Debut for Lancashire
Washington Sundar 5 wickets video: Washington Sundar picks 5 wickets on County Debut for Lancashire

Washington Sundar 5 wickets video: Indian all-rounder Washinton Sundar took 5 wickets on his County…