Most balls faced in 4th innings test: Full list of batters with most balls faced in test 4th innings

Most balls faced in 4th innings test: The SportsRush brings you the list of batters with most balls faced in the 4th innings of a test.

Pakistan registered a historic win over Sri Lanka in Galle to lead the 2-match series 1-0. The hosts chased the target of 342 runs in the 4th innings of the match, which is the highest at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique’s incredible century played a huge part in Pakistan’s win.

Abdullah Shafique scored 160 runs in the 2nd innings in 408 balls, courtesy of one six and seven boundaries. He became just the fifth batter in the history of cricket to face 400 deliveries in the 4th innings of a test match. Apart from Shafique, Babar Azam also scored a half-century in the 2nd innings.

If Abdullah was the hero of the 2nd innings, captain Babar Azam was the one to bring back Pakistan in the game in the 1st innings. Sri Lanka scored 222 runs in the first innings, and Pakistan were 85-7 at one stage of the game. Babar combined for some brilliant partnership with the lower order and scored a brilliant century.

Abdullah was awarded the player of the match trophy for his gritty innings and Babar also had a lot of praises for the young opener. Shafique has scored 720 runs in 6 tests with the help of four half-centuries and 2 centuries. Both Babar and Abdullah stitched a partnership of 101 runs in the 2nd innings.

Six: 1️⃣ The hero of Pakistan’s unforgettable chase, @imabd28 is player of the match for his marathon knock 🏆#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/QVSKceAQqQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

Most balls faced in 4th innings test

England’s Michael Atherton faced 492 deliveries against South Africa in 1995, and he is at the top position in facing the most deliveries in the 4th innings. England’s Herbert Sutcliffe is in the 2nd position, where he faced 462 balls against Australia in 1928.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar faced 443 balls against England in 1979, and he is at the 3rd position. Pakistan’s duo of Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique is at the 4th and 5th spots respectively. It is interesting that both Babar and Abdullah achieved the milestone in 2022 only.