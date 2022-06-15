Most boundaries in Test match: Most runs from boundaries in Test match full list

Most boundaries in Test match: The SportsRush brings you the list of most runs scored via boundaries in a test match.

The new era of England under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is not just promising for England, but for the test cricket as well. England defeated New Zealand by chasing the target of 299 runs in 50 overs to set a benchmark for the other teams.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes showed the way that how a test match should be approached on the final day of the match. Brendon McCullum’s philosophy was clearly visible on the players, and England aimed for a win rather than a safe draw.

Most boundaries in Test match

The 2nd test between England and New Zealand was a thrilling one, and it now tops the list of test runs with the most boundaries. A total of 1044 runs were made via boundaries in this match, which is a record of its own. A total of 1044 runs were scored via boundaries, which included 225 fours and 24 sixes. This is the highest in the test format.

Breathtaking batting by Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. England are on course for a thumping win in Trent Bridge#ENGvNZ — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 14, 2022

The 2004 Sydney test between India and Australia comes at the 2nd position in the list. 976 runs were scored via boundaries in that match, with the help of 238 fours and 4 sixes. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant double-century in the match, whereas VVS Laxman, Justin Langer and Simon Katich scored a century each.

In 2006, India and Pakistan played each other at a flat track in Faisalabad, and 962 runs came via boundaries in that match. The match ended in a draw, where Inzamam ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf scored centuries in the match.

The 2004 Cape Town test between South Africa and West Indies comes at the 4th position, where 954 runs were made via boundaries. Visakhapatnam hosted the test between India and South Africa, and 906 runs were scored via boundaries in that test.