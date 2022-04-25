Most consecutive losses in IPL: Most losses in IPL in one season

Most consecutive losses in IPL: Mumbai Indians have lost eight games on the trot in Indian Premier League 2022.

The record IPL champions Mumbai Indians have been struggling to find their groove in the Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai Indians have lost their eight games on the trot this season, and this is the worst ever start for any team in the history of IPL.

Mumbai Indians lost their eight-game of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, where the team could not chase the target of 169 runs at the batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium. The batting of the side has been disappointing this season, apart from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians invested in Jofra Archer, but he will be available from the next season only. This season is all but finished for the Mumbai Indians, and they would just play for respect in the rest of the tournament.

We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far 💙@mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

Most consecutive losses in IPL

Mumbai Indians have lost their eight games this season, it is the worst ever start to an IPL season, but it is still not the worst ever losing streak. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and Pune Warriors India have lost nine games on the trot.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost nine straight games during the IPL 2009, where they could not even any of their initial ten games of the tournament (one game was abandoned). KKR finished at the bottom position in that season. Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) lost nine straight games in 2014, where they lost all of their last nine games.

Pune Warriors India also suffered the same fate in 2012, when they also lost the last nine games of their campaign. They even lost the initial two games of the 2013 season to make a record of 11 consecutive losses. Mumbai Indians’ losing streak of eight games in 2022 comes next in the list.